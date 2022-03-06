FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center extends Tornado Watch for parts of SW Missouri, NW Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center has extended a Tornado Watch for several counties in the Ozarks amid severe weather Sunday.

Dozens of Missouri counties are under a tornado watch until 2 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. This extends the tornado watch by nearly six hours.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas and Missouri until 2 AM CST pic.twitter.com/kC6ma94JCm — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) March 7, 2022

During a tornado watch, atmospheric conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop, but a tornado has not yet been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

If the watch is upgraded to a tornado warning later on, that means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.

The following counties in Missouri are currently under a tornado watch:

Butler, MO

Carter, MO

Douglas, MO

Dunklin, MO

Howell, MO

New Madrid, MO

Oregon, MO

Ozark, MO

Pemiscot, MO

Ripley, MO

Shannon, MO

Stoddard, MO

Taney, MO

Wayne, MO

The following counties in Arkansas are currently under a tornado watch:

Baxter, AR

Boone, AR

Cleburne, AR

Conway, AR

Faulkner, AR

Fulton, AR

Garland, AR

Independence, AR

Izard, AR

Jackson, AR

Johnson, AR

Lawrence, AR

Logan, AR

Marion, AR

Montgomery, AR

Newton, AR

Perry, AR

Pike, AR

Polk, AR

Pope, AR

Pulaski, AR

Randolph, AR

Saline, AR

Scott, AR

Searcy, AR

Sharp, AR

Stone, AR

Van Buren, AR

White, AR

Woodruff, AR

Yell, AR

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather through Sunday evening. Rain, hail and strong winds are also likely through the night. Stay ahead of changing weather while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

Download it in the Apple Store. Use your camera on your phone to download QR code below.

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple (KY3)

Download it in the Google Play Store too. Use your camera on your phone to download QR code below.

KY3 Droid QR Weather App (KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.