Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center extends Tornado Watch for parts of SW Missouri, NW Arkansas

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center has extended a Tornado Watch for several counties in the Ozarks amid severe weather Sunday.

Dozens of Missouri counties are under a tornado watch until 2 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. This extends the tornado watch by nearly six hours.

During a tornado watch, atmospheric conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop, but a tornado has not yet been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

If the watch is upgraded to a tornado warning later on, that means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.

The following counties in Missouri are currently under a tornado watch:

  • Butler, MO
  • Carter, MO
  • Douglas, MO
  • Dunklin, MO
  • Howell, MO
  • New Madrid, MO
  • Oregon, MO
  • Ozark, MO
  • Pemiscot, MO
  • Ripley, MO
  • Shannon, MO
  • Stoddard, MO
  • Taney, MO
  • Wayne, MO

The following counties in Arkansas are currently under a tornado watch:

  • Baxter, AR
  • Boone, AR
  • Cleburne, AR
  • Conway, AR
  • Faulkner, AR
  • Fulton, AR
  • Garland, AR
  • Independence, AR
  • Izard, AR
  • Jackson, AR
  • Johnson, AR
  • Lawrence, AR
  • Logan, AR
  • Marion, AR
  • Montgomery, AR
  • Newton, AR
  • Perry, AR
  • Pike, AR
  • Polk, AR
  • Pope, AR
  • Pulaski, AR
  • Randolph, AR
  • Saline, AR
  • Scott, AR
  • Searcy, AR
  • Sharp, AR
  • Stone, AR
  • Van Buren, AR
  • White, AR
  • Woodruff, AR
  • Yell, AR

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather through Sunday evening. Rain, hail and strong winds are also likely through the night. Stay ahead of changing weather while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

Download it in the Apple Store. Use your camera on your phone to download QR code below.

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download it in the Google Play Store too. Use your camera on your phone to download QR code below.

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With high shear and at least some instability, a few tornadoes appear possible across Arkansas...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado threat this evening for some areas
Broken cross arm at Ash Grove substation leads to thousands of power outages in Greene County
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
Jalyon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder on Saturday.
Student charged in Olathe, Kansas school shooting

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues Tornado Warning in SW Missouri, NW Arkansas counties
Clever, Mo. business owner says now is the time to waterproof your home
Clever, Mo. business owner says now is the time to waterproof your home
Forsyth man pleads guilty to exploitation charge in criminal case, 3 charges dropped