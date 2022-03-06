Advertisement

Man charged after leading deputies on pursuit, crashing into patrol vehicle in Texas County

Tyler Sims is behind bars after leading deputies on a pursuit and crashing into a patrol car Friday evening in Texas County.(Texas County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - A man is behind bars after leading deputies on a pursuit and crashing into a patrol car Friday evening in Texas County.

Tyler Sims, 28, of Licking, is being held in the Texas County Jail on a $1 million bond. Prosecutors have charged Sims with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing and driving while suspended/revoked.

Investigators say the pursuit began when Texas County Deputies tried to pull over Sims near the intersection of Route AB and Route VV. Deputies had followed up on a report that he got away from a Licking Police Department and Dent County Sheriff’s deputies earlier in the day.

The pursuit stretched through several county roads and came to an end on Route V. Investigators say Sims struck a deputy’s patrol vehicle and tried to force it off the road while he was traveling east on Route V.

After the collision, another deputy used a pursuit intervention techniques and forced the suspect vehicle into a ditch.

Sims was taken into custody without incident. A records check indicated that Sims was already on probation for resisting arrest.

