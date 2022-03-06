Missouri DSS offers new program to help low-income residents with water and wastewater bills

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Social Services is now accepting applications for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), a new program that could help Missouri residents with a one-time payment for water and/or wastewater bills.

LIHWAP can help eligible residents with disconnection or reconnection fees, threats to disconnect water or wastewater and current or past due water or wastewater bills. The maximum benefit amount available is $750.

“We are pleased to announce LIHWAP as a new service available to help Missourians,” said Robert Knodell, Acting Director of the Department of Social Services. “Individuals experiencing financial hardship should not have to choose between paying their water bill and paying for other essential needs. This one-time benefit may be exactly what some Missourians need to meet their basic needs and remain focused on planning for a better future.”

Missourians who are at or below 60 percent of the state median income can apply for help through LIHWAP. For a family of four, 60 percent of the SMI would be a monthly income of $4,252 or a yearly income of $51,021.

In addition to meeting the income criteria, Missouri DSS says applicants must:

Be responsible for paying home utility costs

Have $3,000 or less in bank accounts, retirement accounts, or investments

Live in Missouri

Be a United States Citizen (or have been legally admitted for permanent residency)

To apply for help, Missourians will need to complete and submit a LIHWAP Application and provide any documents the application asks for to your local contracted agency by mail or online. For more information about LIHWAP and the services available through Missouri DSS, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.