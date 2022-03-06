Missouri State, OTC chosen as education partners for Amazon Career Choice program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University and Ozarks Technical Community College have been selected as education partners for Amazon’s Career Choice program.

The program allows Amazon’s hourly employees to pursue new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere in the workforce, offering opportunities to acquire college degrees, industry certifications and foundational skills. The program has recently expanded to cover full tuition for thousands of employees.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Amazon Career Choice Program,” said Joye Norris, Missouri State associate provost for access and outreach, via a news release. “This is a generous program, allowing Amazon employees to further their career skills.

“Investing in your employees is an effective tool to retain quality workers and recruit new ones,” said Dr. Hal Higdon, OTC chancellor, via a news release. “OTC is proud to partner with Amazon to give their employees access to our educational opportunities.”

More than 50,000 employees around the world have participated in the Amazon Career Choice program since it started in 2012. The company says employees have received training for high-demand occupations, including aircraft mechanics, computer-aided designers, commercial truck drivers, medical assistants, nurses and more.

For more information on the Amazon Career Choice program, CLICK HERE.

