Springfield gamers compete for thousands of dollars at Unified Esports Conference

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Esports is a growing phenomenon where millions of fans compete in video games for millions of dollars, turning gamers into star athletes.

Teams compete for thousands of dollars in prize money at events like the Unified Esports Conference in Springfield. Drury University is hosting the two-day event through Sunday afternoon.

Events like these are changing the game when it comes to sporting events with millions of dollars up for grabs. In 2019, gamers for involved in the Fortnite World Cup competed for a $30 million cash prize, more than double of the 2021 PGA Championship purse.

Fans from all over the world can watch teams compete for the top prize. More people watched the Fortnite World Cup last year than the 2022 Winter Olympics. With the growing interest, there is also an increase in job opportunities.

“Esports jobs can be anything from coaches and directors with universities leading esports teams to production and broadcast or live event management,” said Unified Marketing Director Rebecca Rong. “There are literally hundreds of job opportunities out there, and it’s ever-growing.”

By competing in these events, gamers can connect with people in their communities and around the world.

“There are so many more opportunities where these players are able to go out into their communities, big venues, with host organizations and partner organizations,” said Rong. “There are a lot more opportunities for people to go and travel and play, not only on that community level, but also because more businesses and more schools are providing opportunities like this for the players.”

Unlike traditional athletic events, esports competitions can be held virtually, leading to a boom in interest during pandemic lockdowns nearly two years ago.

“These players still continue their athletic careers during COVID times,” said Rong. “Aspiring players don’t necessarily have to travel out and incur those costs if they’re just wanting to compete.”

If you're looking to try your hand at a few games, Drury University is hosting the Unified Esports Conference for a second straight day from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

