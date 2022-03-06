Springfield police explain safe online practices for children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities want parents to know how to spot predators online and through social media.

Officers around the Ozarks are bringing awareness to the issue after Branson police arrested two men this week for soliciting minors online. Rafael Ramos, 32, and Paul Thornton III, 27, are behind bars in Branson on solicitation charges.

Cris Swaters with the Springfield Police Department, said talking to your children about their activity online can offer a solution,

“Talk about it keep that open line of communication,” said Swaters. “Direct conversations is how parents can best keep kids, especially teens safe.”

Swaters said parents need to have this talk, even if its uncomfortable.

“The more openly you as a parent can talk about it, the more likely your child or teen is to want to reciprocate and tell you when things do happen,” said Swaters.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and other social media outlets on the internet can lead to misinformation.

“Approach anything you read online with caution, and always question the source that you found it from,” said Swaters.

Swaters said informing your kids on safe practices is key. Police encourage people to avoid posting personal information online, like phone numbers, addresses, birthdays or schools.

Swaters said these conversations are always evolving.

“Changing of the internet and social media can be a challenge for everyone, especially for parents,” said Swaters. “You never know what are the new apps? What are the new trends?”

But even if the newest apps can be a challenge for some. Swaters said parents can create a safe space for kids.

“If they get a message that makes them feel uncomfortable, they should talk to an adult that they trust. That’s the big thing to prevent those crimes,” said Swaters.

