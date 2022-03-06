Teen dies, two others hurt in Texas County crash

SUMMERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - One teenager has died and two other teens are hurt after a crash Saturday afternoon in Texas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

None of the victims have been identified. MSHP says a 17-year-old driver, a boy from Summersville, died from his injuries in the crash. Two others boys, a 16-year-old and 15-year-old, suffered injuries described as moderate and serious respectively. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday on Highway 17 in the Summersville area.

Investigators say the crash happened as the driver went off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected a move. A truck overturned and ejected two of the occupants.

The driver was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries. Investigators say the driver was not using a safety device at the time of the crash.

MSHP Troop G, which covers several counties in south-central Missouri, has investigated four traffic-related deaths in 2022.

