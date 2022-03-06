Advertisement

Two men arrested after armed robbery outside of Springfield tobacco shop

(KBTX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two men are behind bars Sunday after an armed robbery outside of a Springfield tobacco shop.

Police say it happened around 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Smoke Science business in the 1800 block of E. Grand Street.

Investigators say two suspects approached a man in the parking lot who had two bicycles with him. The suspects initially tried to take both bicycles from the victim.

Police say, when the victim confronted one the suspects, the other suspect pulled out a handgun. The victim then handed over his wallet. Police say the suspects took off with the wallet, but not the bicycles.

Officers responded to the area then later found the suspects near the shop. The two suspects, both men, are in custody for first-degree robbery. Police say a woman was with the two suspects, but not actively involved in the crime, nor arrested. No names have been released in the investigation.

Police recovered the handgun suspected in the robbery, but did not find the victim’s wallet. No one was hurt in the incident.

Investigators have not yet determined a possible motive in the crime or if the suspects and victim were known to each other.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

