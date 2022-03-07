5 injured in Sunday storms in Sharp County, Ark.

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KY3) - Sharp County, Ark. authorities say Sunday’s strong storms injured five people.

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts says four of the victims suffered minor injuries after storms hit the area. Sheriff Counts said a home near Bear Creek Road was destroyed. The storm damaged several trees in the area.

Sharp County Judge Gene Moore said emergency crews also checked the Evening Shade area for injuries through the night.

Evening Shade Fire Department, Cave City Fire Department, and Sydney Fire Department responded. Sharp County OEM, Sharp County Sheriff’s Department, and the Izard County Rescue Team also responded.

The Izard County Sheriff’s Office reported power outages overnight after storms damaged trees. Entergy reported a few thousand outages around 6 a.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.