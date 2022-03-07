City of Greenfield, Mo. lifts boil water advisory

GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Greenfield lifted its boil water advisory after more than a week.

A lightning strike knocked out a water pump. Crews installed a new pump. The city tested three different samples to deem the water safe.

The city tapped into the Pennington Seed well to help build supply and pressure. City leaders also recommend water conservation measures from residents.

