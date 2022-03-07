Advertisement

City of Greenfield, Mo. lifts boil water advisory

Crews work to fixe water pump in Greenfield, Mo.
Crews work to fixe water pump in Greenfield, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Greenfield lifted its boil water advisory after more than a week.

A lightning strike knocked out a water pump. Crews installed a new pump. The city tested three different samples to deem the water safe.

The city tapped into the Pennington Seed well to help build supply and pressure. City leaders also recommend water conservation measures from residents.

