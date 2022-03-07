City of Springfield considering $8 million grant application to fix Jefferson Avenue Footbridge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Council will decide at Monday night’s meeting whether to apply for an $8 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant to fund improvements to the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge in north Springfield.

The historic pedestrian bridge built in 1902 spans the railroad tracks north of Historic Commercial Street. The city closed the bridge to foot traffic for safety concerns after a routine inspection in 2016. The design goals include rehabilitating the bridge and retaining its historical significance. The city also must bring it under compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

Public Works staff updated the Springfield City Council on the results of a bid process for the rehabilitation of the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge in December. Bid results nearly doubled the cost of a roughly $3 million engineering estimate on the historic structure. A detailed structural evaluation concluded nearly 40% of the bridge needs to be repaired or strengthened and the paint system is failing and no longer protecting against corrosion.

“One of the things that take a precedent here is the money,” said Martin Gugel, Public Works assistant director. “We are trying to find the money and are talking with our consultant and people on Commercial Street. We want to see if there are things we can make changes to bring the cost down.”

Gugel says the city is also looking through the recent infrastructure bill passed by the Biden Administration for any other potential avenues for funding.

