Clever, Mo. business owner says now is the time to waterproof your home

CLEVER, Mo. (KY3) - With storms rolling through the Ozarks on Sunday and spring on the horizon, experts say now is the time to start waterproofing your home so you don’t get any damage.

John Farley, the founder of Advanced Foundation Coatings in Clever, said he has some quick fixes for water leaks.

“I’ve been called out on the jobs to where they had water literally running out the back door coming up through the floor,” said Farley.

Farley said now is the time to waterproof ahead of spring showers. This means checking on proper drainage, proper grading, gutters, downspouts, drains and proper caulking around windows.

If you have a newer home, you shouldn’t be too worried about leaks. Farley said there are cheap options you can buy, like hydraulic water stop, which can be found at big box stores for around $15.

“Just a real dense cement, that it is actually waterproof in itself,” said Farley.

Farley said you can apply this to cracks for minor leaks and quick fixes. He says cleaning your gutters is another easy solution.

“The whole point of the gutter is to get that water off that roof and get it away from that foundation in that house,” said Farley. “If it’s plugged up to where the water is just overflowing and still dumping next to the house, it’s not doing its job.”

Farley said this is an easy fix. He reminds homeowners to be cautious.

“Make sure that water is not dumping right against the house and that it’s getting away from the house where that proper slope is sloped away,” said Farley.

