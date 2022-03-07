Dozens gather at the World Prayer Center in Springfield in support of Ukraine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many people across the country and world are showing their support for people involved in the conflict in Ukraine.

Sunday night, many in the Springfield community gathered downtown at the World Peace Center to pray.

“People are losing their loved ones for no reason just because politicians can’t do there job,” said prayer organizer Dmitry Maftey. “We all have red blood, and when blood is split, everyone should cry out.”

Ten days ago, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes on several cities and military bases.

Many in the Springfield community have shown support over the past week-plus. Around 1,000 people gathered to pray outside of Central Assembly on Thursday.

On Sunday, many were kneeled before a map of Ukraine painted on the floor of the World Peace Center and prayed for the world.

”Regardless where you come from, race, nationality, language, everyone deserves [support]. We gathered to pray for ceasefire and for peace. We lay hands around the conflict zone,” said Maftey.

Maftey and others will be meeting next Sunday at Park Central Square in downtown Springfield. They are planning events through a Facebook group called “Prayer in the square Springfield.”

