Fire at Springfield dry cleaners leaves customers without answers

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield business remains closed weeks after a fire leaving customers without answers.

National Cleaners located at Battlefield and National caught on fire February 3.

“We had been using National Cleaners for a year and had really enjoyed their good service,” Jim Stearman says.

He just wants to know if any of his ten shirts inside the laundry cleaners were salvageable. For weeks he has tried to get in touch with the owner here. He’s not alone. On the sign right outside people have written messages to the owner asking to be contacted. Customers here aren’t looking for much more than just answers and to know if anything inside made it.

”We’re sorry for their misfortune in the fire but just some kind of communication would be nice,” Stearman adds.

The Better Business Bureau may be a good resource for those needing answers. They say if you’re having issues with a business, keep proof of Receipts, pictures, and attempts to make contact.

KY3 reached out to the owner via telephone and visited the address listed on the LLC. We were unable to get in contact with the owner in time for air.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

