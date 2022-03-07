Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues Tornado Warning in SW Missouri, NW Arkansas counties

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Warning for several counties in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas, while several counties in the Ozarks remain under a tornado watch due to severe weather Sunday.

The following counties are under a tornado warning until 10:30 p.m. :

  • Ozark, MO
  • Baxter, AR
  • Marion, AR

Other tornado warnings across Missouri and Arkansas have expired as of 10 p.m. Sunday.

When a tornado warning is issued, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.

Dozens of Missouri counties are under a tornado watch until at least 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. During a tornado watch, atmospheric conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop, but a tornado has not yet been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

The following counties in Missouri are currently under a tornado watch:

  • Butler, MO
  • Carter, MO
  • Douglas, MO
  • Dunklin, MO
  • Howell, MO
  • New Madrid, MO
  • Oregon, MO
  • Ozark, MO
  • Pemiscot, MO
  • Ripley, MO
  • Shannon, MO
  • Stoddard, MO
  • Taney, MO
  • Wayne, MO

The following counties in Arkansas are currently under a tornado watch:

  • Baxter, AR
  • Boone, AR
  • Cleburne, AR
  • Conway, AR
  • Faulkner, AR
  • Fulton, AR
  • Garland, AR
  • Independence, AR
  • Izard, AR
  • Jackson, AR
  • Johnson, AR
  • Lawrence, AR
  • Logan, AR
  • Marion, AR
  • Montgomery, AR
  • Newton, AR
  • Perry, AR
  • Pike, AR
  • Polk, AR
  • Pope, AR
  • Pulaski, AR
  • Randolph, AR
  • Saline, AR
  • Scott, AR
  • Searcy, AR
  • Sharp, AR
  • Stone, AR
  • Van Buren, AR
  • White, AR
  • Woodruff, AR
  • Yell, AR

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather through Sunday evening. Rain, hail and strong winds are also likely through the night. Stay ahead of changing weather while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

