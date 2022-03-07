Forsyth man pleads guilty to exploitation charge in criminal case, 3 charges dropped

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - A Forsyth man pleaded guilty to an exploitation charge in a criminal case Friday, while prosecutors dropped three other charges.

Andrew Vandorn, 40, pleaded guilty to one charge of financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled person. As of part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped charges of rape, sodomy, trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation he previously faced in the case, according to Missouri court records.

Vandorn is connected to the criminal case of Forsyth woman Ann Schilling, who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from several years of abuse and neglect involving her husband and daughter.

Investigators accused Vandorn of having sex with a minor and exploiting her for drugs. Investigators say Vandorn also cashed social security checks addressed for the child’s needs for himself to buy drugs.

The girl lived in the same home as Schilling, who had 13 of 15 criminal charges dropped when she plead guilty last month. Schilling lived with her husband in Forsyth for 15 years. Investigators say his diet and hygiene were neglected and the home was left in squalor. Detectives believe Schilling lived on his social security income and spent the money on drugs resulting in the husband not receiving proper treatment for his Type 3 diabetes.

Vandorn and Schilling have a sentencing hearings scheduled for May 4 in Taney County.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.