Mandate ends in St. Louis on anniversary of first Missouri case

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — On the second anniversary of Missouri’s first COVID-19 case, St. Louis city’s mask mandate has ended.

St. Louis County was the site of the state’s first confirmed coronavirus case on March 7, 2020. Since the onset of the pandemic, Missouri has reported more than 1.1 million confirmed cases and 15,417 deaths due to the virus.

St. Louis County ended its mask mandate last week, and the St. Louis city’s mandate came to an end on Monday. Cases have dropped sharply since peaking in mid-January.

Masks are still required on buses and light rail service operated by Metro in St. Louis. Masks also are still required at Lambert Airport.

