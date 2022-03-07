Missouri homeowners may apply for pandemic mortgage assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Assistance for Housing Relief is offering a new program for homeowners who need financial assistance when it comes to paying their mortgage.

The state of Missouri received $138 million.

Director of Housing and Financial Programs with Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri Dee Maples is assisting those applying. She said to be eligible you have to be impacted by COVID-19 and meet an income requirement.

“So the homeowner needs to be able to prove that they were affected by their income,” said Maples. “Either they’ve lost hours at work or they have lost their job, or they’ve taken on a family member an extra family member to take care of them or childcare.”

Maples said the online application process can be lengthy so to have your documents ready, which include a photo ID, income documents for borrowers listed on the loan, mortgage statement, proof of ownership of the property, and proof of hardship.

“The program can pay up to $50,000 to reinstate someone’s loan that’s delinquent,” said Maples. “That also includes their first mortgage, their second mortgage, their escrow, which is taxes and homeowners insurance.”

For more information on how to apply, you can click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.