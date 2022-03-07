Advertisement

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

FILE - This Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, shows the TikTok logo on a smartphone in Tokyo....
FILE - This Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, shows the TikTok logo on a smartphone in Tokyo. On Sunday, March 6, 2022, Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia's war in Ukraine.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine begs for more U.S. aid as Russia escalates attacks. (CNN, POOL, CNN Turk, Ukranian Ministry of Interior, Facebook/Volodymyr Zelesnky, Twitter/President)

Other companies that said they were cutting ties to Russia Sunday included two of the Big Four accounting firms and American Express.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With high shear and at least some instability, a few tornadoes appear possible across Arkansas...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado threat this evening for some areas
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center extends Tornado Watch for parts of SW Missouri, NW Arkansas
Broken cross arm at Ash Grove substation leads to thousands of power outages in Greene County
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
Jalyon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder on Saturday.
Student charged in Olathe, Kansas school shooting

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues Tornado Warning in SW Missouri, NW Arkansas counties
Clever, Mo. business owner says now is the time to waterproof your home
Clever, Mo. business owner says now is the time to waterproof your home
Forsyth man pleads guilty to exploitation charge in criminal case, 3 charges dropped