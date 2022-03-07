OZARKS DEAL - The Place: Get Your Float on at Camp Tomahawk Tube Float & Water Adventure

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Head out to Camp Tomahawk and have a great time floating down the river with friends and family!

Check out our Ozarks Deal to get the best bang for your buck this summer!

https://www.ozarksdeals.com/springfield/9000700-camp-tomahawk-twomile-tube-float

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.