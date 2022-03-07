Advertisement

Police: Couple stabbed to death riding bikes home in Fla.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young decries the 'gruesome' slaying of a couple who were on a bike ride. (Source: WESH/CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) - Police are investigating a double slaying.

A husband and wife went out for a bicycle ride and were attacked on their way back home early Sunday morning,

They were found on the side of the road stabbed to death and with their throats slashed, an attack Police Chief Jakari Young described as “vicious and gruesome.”

It happened in a residential area very close to where popular Bike Week events were taking place.

Investigators don’t think it was part of a robbery and don’t have any suspects.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center extends Tornado Watch for parts of SW Missouri, NW Arkansas
Warmer by midweek
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much colder air is back
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues Tornado Warning in SW Missouri, NW Arkansas counties
Teen dies, two others hurt in Texas County crash
Judge sentences former Branson entertainer in fraud scheme case

Latest News

Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
High court narrows reach of law targeting career criminals
The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Wall Street tumbles after oil prices touch $130 per barrel
Warmer by midweek
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much colder air is back
Deadly tornadoes in Iowa left devastation on Saturday.
Sheriff: 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family
The historic pedestrian bridge built in 1902 spans the railroad tracks north of Historic...
City of Springfield considering $8 million grant application to fix Jefferson Avenue Footbridge