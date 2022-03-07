Stone County judge could decide Tuesday if criminal case filed in Branson duck boat tragedy will proceed

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge could decide Tuesday whether or not to proceed with a criminal trial against three former ‘Branson Ride The Ducks’ employees.

Tuesday will mark the first time since Dec. 9, 2021, that a judge will meet to discuss the future of the case in the Duck Boat Tragedy. In July 2021, the Missouri Attorney General and Stone County prosecutor filed 63 criminal charges against three employees on duty when tragedy struck near Branson.

On July 19, 2018, a Stretch Duck 7 duck boat with 31 people on board capsized and sank in stormy weather on Table Rock Lake.

Seventeen passengers, including nine from the same family and one crew member driving the boat, drowned that night, which became one of the deadliest boating accidents in United States history.

On July 19, 2018, a Stretch Duck 7 duck boat with 31 people on board capsized and sank in stormy weather on Table Rock Lake. Seventeen passengers, including nine from the same family and one crew member driving the boat, drowned that night. (KY3)

In their initial assessment, authorities blamed thunderstorms and winds that approached hurricane strength. The duck boat sank under high waves while winds around the area reached up to 70 miles per hour that day.

Captain Kenneth Scott McKee and two supervisors, Curtis Lanham and Charles Baltzell, all face a slate of felonies that include at least 17 criminal charges each. Charges range from first-degree involuntary manslaughter to first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The state-based charges come several months after a federal judge dismissed charges filed by federal prosecutors who concluded that they did not have jurisdiction in the case.

Investigators say Ride the Ducks had plenty of warnings about the severe weather, but the boat still launched more than 20 minutes after a thunderstorm warning was issued for Table Rock Lake.

“There was a severe weather event already taking place. Based on his training and experience, he should have never gone in the water that day. There were also folks the GM and the operations officer who should have known better too, and the consequences here were incredibly tragic,” said Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

An affidavit from a Missouri Highway Patrol sergeant accuses McKee of failing to exercise his duties as a licensed captain by taking the Duck Boat onto the lake in stormy conditions.

“We are reviewing the charges. Expect not guilty pleas will be entered and will continue vigorously represent Mr. McKee,” J.R. Hobbs and Marilyn B. Keller, who represent the captain, said in a statement issued after criminal charges were filed last summer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.