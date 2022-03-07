On Your Side: How to attend a free class on protecting your loved ones from scams

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a way to help make sure your loved ones do not fall for a scam.

The Greater Missouri Alzheimer’s Association and the Missouri Secretary of State’s office are hosting a free virtual class on Thursday at 10 a.m. about scams. It’s called ‘The 10 Signs of Dementia and Protecting Your Loved Ones from Scams’.

Seniors lost nearly $1 billion to scams in 2021 according to FBI stats. The top schemes include bogus phone calls from the IRS, tech support, and sweepstakes scams. Criminals gain trust then use intimidation tactics. This class will provide the warning signs so you’ll know what to look for.

“If they’re getting a whole bunch of phone calls all of a sudden from new places that might be asking for charitable contributions or financial information,” said Sarah Lovegreen with the Alzheimer’s Association. “Or if they’re seeing more junk mail come in the house. If they’re trying to have that conversation with a family member about their finances and that person has been typically open and they’re getting more secretive those could be red flags,” she said.

The free virtual class on March 10 lasts from 10 a.m. to noon. Register by clicking here.

