ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri’s attorney general files lawsuit against Phelps County pool company

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROLLA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced he filed a civil action against Zechariah Hockersmith, Richard Hockersmith, and ProCare Pools, LLC, out of Rolla, Missouri, for unlawful business practices.

The attorney general accuses the defendants took advance payments between 2018 and 2019 from at least four Missouri residents for pool installation and maintenance services that the defendants never provided. 

“Home renovations are sometimes stressful and confusing. Unfortunately, scammers often seek to take advantage of that stress and confusion,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt. “My Office’s Consumer Protection Section works diligently to root out fraud and take action to obtain restitution for affected consumers.” 

Investigators say the homeowners lost a total of more than $86,000. The attorney general’s lawsuit seeks restitution for any Missourians who lost money doing business with the company. Missourians who believe they may have been victims of a construction scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov. The full complaint can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/procare-pools-petition-draft(13245178-1).pdf?sfvrsn=7ac8e431_2

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

