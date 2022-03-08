3 officers injured, suspect injured in gunfire in Joplin, Mo.

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Three Joplin Police Department officers suffered injuries in a shootout with a suspect.

Police say the incident started around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a disturbance near Rangeline Road and 4th Street. Police say officers exchanged shots with the suspect. Two officers suffered gunshot wounds. A pursuit followed. The suspect and another officer exchanged gunfire nearby at Connecticut and 9th Street. The suspect and the officer suffered gunshot wounds.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is actively working the scene. Police say there is no threat to the community.

KY3′s Michael Van Schoik is in Joplin working to get more information on the officers’ condition.

