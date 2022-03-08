Advertisement

3 officers injured, suspect injured in gunfire in Joplin, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Three Joplin Police Department officers suffered injuries in a shootout with a suspect.

Police say the incident started around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a disturbance near Rangeline Road and 4th Street. Police say officers exchanged shots with the suspect. Two officers suffered gunshot wounds. A pursuit followed. The suspect and another officer exchanged gunfire nearby at Connecticut and 9th Street. The suspect and the officer suffered gunshot wounds.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is actively working the scene. Police say there is no threat to the community.

KY3′s Michael Van Schoik is in Joplin working to get more information on the officers’ condition.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge sentences former Branson entertainer in fraud scheme case
Much colder weather.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Plenty of clouds and still cool today
Customers ask to be contacted after cleaner fire
Fire at Springfield dry cleaners leaves customers without answers
Dessa Barton, 26, pleaded guilty to felony abuse or neglect of a child.
Judge sentences Stone County, Mo. mother for abusing son, keeping him in a cage
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri’s attorney general files lawsuit against Phelps County pool company

Latest News

Much colder weather.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and Warmer Wednesday
There were only eight reported open ICU beds across the state of Arkansas Monday. Placing...
Lack of mental health facilities in Arkansas a continuing problem in the courts system
3 officers injured, suspect injured in gunfire in Joplin, Mo.
Ozark High School to stress more career-oriented education model starting next school year
Springfield Police Department reports overall crime numbers declined in 2021