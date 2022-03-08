Advertisement

48% of Americans making over $100,000 live paycheck to paycheck, report says

Consumers of all income brackets are increasingly living paycheck to paycheck, according to a...
Consumers of all income brackets are increasingly living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new report.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Americans of all income brackets are increasingly living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new report. The number includes people earning higher incomes.

According to the Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report by LendingClub Bank, the number of citizens living paycheck to paycheck has steadily increased since April 2021, from 52% to 64% in January 2022. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S.

The number of people earning more than $100,000 per year who reported living paycheck to paycheck increased from 42% in December 2021 to 48% in January 2022. The data shows that the number has fluctuated from 39% in May 2021 to reaching a high of 50% in November 2021.

The number of people who do not live paycheck to paycheck declined from 39% in December 2021 to 36% in January 2022.

Paycheck-to-paycheck consumers fall into two categories, according to the report. Those two categories consist of those who are struggling to pay their bills and those who are not.

The number of people who are living paycheck to paycheck but are not struggling to pay their bills has seen the largest increase since October 2021.

For more information, you can visit LendingClub’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge sentences former Branson entertainer in fraud scheme case
Highs return to the 50s Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and Warmer Wednesday
Deborah Lundstrom, 47, operated the home daycare.
Police arrest Springfield child care operator in death of infant
Customers ask to be contacted after cleaner fire
Fire at Springfield dry cleaners leaves customers without answers
Dessa Barton, 26, pleaded guilty to felony abuse or neglect of a child.
Judge sentences Stone County, Mo. mother for abusing son, keeping him in a cage

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain into night to salvage 162-game season
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, delivery
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
Two endangered Amur Leopards were born at a zoo in Illinois.
Two endangered Amur leopard cubs born at Illinois zoo
Beginning with the 2022-23 school year, Ozark High School will be changing to a new education...
Ozark High School stressing more career-oriented education model starting next school year