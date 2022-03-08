Advertisement

Arkansas governor signs police payments bill as session ends

Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Gov. Asa Hutchinson(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law legislation Tuesday giving one-time payments to law enforcement officers and raising state troopers’ pay as lawmakers wrapped up this year’s session.

Hutchinson signed legislation that sets aside $50 million to give $5,000 one-time payments to city and county law enforcement officers, as well as state parole and probation officers. The legislation also will grant $2,000 one-time payments to state troopers.

The Republican governor also signed separate legislation raising the starting salary for state troopers.

Hutchinson signed the bills shortly after lawmakers gave final approval to the state’s $6 billion budget for the coming year and recessed this year’s session. Lawmakers plan to reconvene next week to formally adjourn the session.

The proposed budget increases state spending by nearly 3%, slightly less than the 3.3% increase Hutchinson proposed earlier this year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge sentences former Branson entertainer in fraud scheme case
Much colder weather.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Plenty of clouds and still cool today
Customers ask to be contacted after cleaner fire
Fire at Springfield dry cleaners leaves customers without answers
Dessa Barton, 26, pleaded guilty to felony abuse or neglect of a child.
Judge sentences Stone County, Mo. mother for abusing son, keeping him in a cage
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri’s attorney general files lawsuit against Phelps County pool company

Latest News

Much colder weather.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and Warmer Wednesday
There were only eight reported open ICU beds across the state of Arkansas Monday. Placing...
Lack of mental health facilities in Arkansas a continuing problem in the courts system
3 officers injured, suspect injured in gunfire in Joplin, Mo.
Ozark High School to stress more career-oriented education model starting next school year
Springfield Police Department reports overall crime numbers declined in 2021