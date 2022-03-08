Branson, Mo. drivers asked to take alternate routes for Main Street repairs

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson closed a portion of downtown by the Branson Landing and the city’s convention center.

The city asks drivers to use alternate routes to avoid this section of main street until repairs are complete. The city says weather, railroad permit issues, and a construction timeline all delayed the start of the project.

“If they get it done before it gets busy then it shouldn’t be that big of a deal,” said Branson visitor Brent Wachowski. “I’m sure it’s a little bit of an inconvenience, but when the traffic gets heavy it’ll be a real problem.”

Brent Wachwoski and his family visited Branson from Texas. He says so far, they haven’t had any trouble navigating downtown where repairs are taking place.

”We’ve been doing a lot of walking, we rode the trolley and driven down here a couple of times,” Wachowski said. “It hasn’t been a problem.”

Other locals say they encourage drivers to slow down and be alert to prevent any accidents near the work zone. Branson’s Aaron McCall says the work zone is very loud and could be distracting for drivers.

”It makes it hard to see what might be around the corner,” said McCall.

Branson Public Works Director Keith Francis says the project consists of removing all of the asphalt due to a severe rutting problem.

”We’re rebuilding the base underneath it and going back with concrete, eight inches of concrete to prevent that from rutting in the future,” said Francis.

Francis says visitors coming down the hill on Main Street should take the detour route around Sycamore to Long Street. He says carefully watching the signage and looking out for pedestrians and work crews is important.

”We are routing train pedestrians from the parking lot up the sidewalk and across there at sycamore,” Francis said.

Road crews plan to start pouring concrete Wednesday and finish up Thursday.

”The concrete will need to set at least seven to 14 days to make sure to make sure we have our strength in our concrete before we can put traffic back on it,” said Francis.

Francis says the project is weather dependent and is expected to be complete by March 28.

Wednesday traffic crews will close one lane of the Branson Landing Boulevard at the roundabout to replace street signs.

