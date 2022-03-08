First Alert Weather: Officials stress being tornado ready during Severe Weather Preparedness Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri. Each day of the week focuses on a different form of severe weather, and what residents should do to get ready for each.

Monday, March 1 – Receive Weather Information Day

Tuesday, March 2 – Tornado Safety Day

Wednesday, March 3 – Lightning Safety Day

Thursday, March 4 – Hail/Wind Safety Day

Friday, March 5 – Flood Safety Day

On Tuesday, March 2nd, the Missouri state-wide tornado drill will happen at 10 a.m. When residents hear tornado sirens sound, they are encouraged to practice what they would do if a real tornado warning was underway. A test message will be sent out to NOAA weather radios as well. But, there will not be a tornado warning text alert from the National Weather Service in Springfield. Greene County will not be holding a siren test on Wednesday, as they normally do, because of the state drill.

With Tuesday being Tornado Safety Day, KY3 spoke with the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management about being prepared for a tornado.

“With where we live we get this quite often,” says Darren White, Deputy Director of Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management. “So, most people are pretty up to speed on what to do. But it’s always good to review.”

White says the first thing you should do is make sure you have an emergency kit ready. An emergency kit will have things like water, non-perishable food, flashlights, work gloves and boots.

FEMA has put together an exhaustive list of supplies that should be in an emergency kit. You can find the full list here: https://www.ready.gov/kit. FEMA recommends keeping an emergency kit in your home, at work, and in your car.

“We’re in springtime in southwest Missouri,” says Darren White, Deputy Director of Greene County Emergency Management. “Who knows what’s going to happen this afternoon? Even here recently we’ve seen drastic changes in the weather within hours. You could almost say minutes. You never know, so always be prepared.”

White says once you have your emergency kit put together, it needs to be stored in your designated safe room. If you have a storm shelter, store it there. He says you should also store important documents in the same room as your emergency kit.

“You want to designate a safe room inside your home or business, preferably an interior room if possible,” says White. “You can plan that ahead of time, and it doesn’t take a lot of time.”

If you don’t own a storm shelter, or live somewhere like an apartment, you should locate your nearest community storm shelter. Do this before storms roll into the area so that you can get to safety as quickly as possible when they do. Springfield Public Schools operates eight tornado shelters that are open to residents who live within the “Tornado Protection Zone.” If you don’t know where the nearest shelter to you is, you can also find a list of FEMA storm shelters, as of August 2021, here: https://sema.dps.mo.gov/docs/programs/LRMF/mitigation/tornado-safe-room-projects.pdf

“If you live in an apartment, and can’t get out, underneath a stairwell is a good place because of the way they’re built.,” says White. “They more than likely will be interior, so that gives a little added protection as well in a situation like that. I would see that as a last-minute, ‘I need to take cover now’ situation.”

White says it is also very important to be weather aware. One way you can always be ready, he says, is by turning “governmental alerts” on in your phone’s settings.

“So you would get alerts relating to severe weather, and the AMBER alerts we receive,” says White. “So, a lot of good information can come through those.”

He says downloading a good weather app would also be a good idea. You can download the free KY3 weather app for IOS and Android.

Turning on governmental alerts on IOS: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT202743.

Turning on governmental alerts on Andriod may be different for each user depending on the Android version installed on your phone and the kind of phone you have. On Android 12, you can search “governmental alerts” in the settings search bar, and go into “safety and emergency” to turn them on.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.