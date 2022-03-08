Advertisement

Judge sentences Stone County, Mo. mother for abusing son, keeping him in a cage

Dessa Barton, 26, pleaded guilty to felony abuse or neglect of a child.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Stone County, Mo. woman, accused of abusing her four-year-old son by keeping him in a cage, to prison on Monday.

Dessa Barton, 26, pleaded guilty to felony abuse or neglect of a child. The judge gave her a 12-year prison sentence.

Investigators received a 911 call on November 6, 2020, about the child unresponsive in a Billings home. Emergency crews transported the four-year-old child to a Springfield hospital, then airlifted him to a Kansas City hospital. Medical personnel advised detectives the child suffered various injuries consistent with physical abuse. They said the boy also suffered from extreme malnutrition. Detectives say the boy spent extended periods of time in a wooden crate constructed of pallets.

Richard Hilliker, 52, already pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges. W. Dalton McLendon, 26, and Katherine Kost, 56, will go on trial later this year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

