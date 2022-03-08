Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms tornado Sunday night in northern Arkansas

Cleanup began early Monday morning after severe storms rolled through Evening Shade.
Cleanup began early Monday morning after severe storms rolled through Evening Shade.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KY3) - The National Weather Service in Little Rock determined a tornado hit parts of Izard and Sharp Counties late Sunday night.

The EF-2 twister damaged homes from Sage to near Evening Shade. Five people suffered injuries in the storm.

The National Weather Service plans additional surveys in the next few days.

