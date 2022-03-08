Advertisement

National Weather Service ranks tornado damage in Izard and Sharp County

Cleanup began early Monday morning after severe storms rolled through Evening Shade.
Cleanup began early Monday morning after severe storms rolled through Evening Shade.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service in Little Rock has determined the strength of a tornado that moved through Izard and Sharp counties Sunday evening.

The agency said on Twitter their survey team determined that EF-2 damage happened from Sage to near Evening Shade.

The National Weather Service said additional surveys would be performed in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge sentences former Branson entertainer in fraud scheme case
Much colder weather.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Plenty of clouds and still cool today
Customers ask to be contacted after cleaner fire
Fire at Springfield dry cleaners leaves customers without answers
Dessa Barton, 26, pleaded guilty to felony abuse or neglect of a child.
Judge sentences Stone County, Mo. mother for abusing son, keeping him in a cage
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri’s attorney general files lawsuit against Phelps County pool company

Latest News

Damage was reported throughout Jonesboro Saturday as a tornado hammered businesses throughout...
Springfield Red Cross volunteer headed to northeast Arkansas to help tornado survivors with mental health
WEATHER VAULT: Tornado damage coverage in Branson on Leap Day, 2012
PHOTOS: Severe weather Monday damages Norwood Mo. post office, farm supplies site
PHOTOS: Aftermath of severe weather in Lebanon, Mo. one day later
WEATHER SCHOOL LESSONS: The KY3 First Alert Weather Team shares weather insight