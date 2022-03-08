The Place: Delicious St. Patrick’s Day omelet!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jo Manhart, aka The Egg Lady, stops by the studio with a delicious St. Patrick’s Day omelet recipe.

SPECIAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY OMELET:

You know that I always say an omelet is an envelope into which you put what you want. Well, the Irish want corned beef hash in theirs, so, whether you’re really Irish, or just want to celebrate with them . . .

Make the omelet as below: then fill with:

½ to 1 cup of canned Corned Beef Hash, heated until hot

You may add sour cream if you wish inside, or spread it on top when ready to serve. Canned corned beef hash is very good! For TV, I made a Shamrock out of three petals of fresh spinach for décor.

OMELET RECIPE/TECHNIQUE

2 (or 3) eggs, and 2 (or 3) TBS water. Mix well

1 TBS butter

For fillings, go through the alphabet of foods (any kind of cheese, cooked meats, veggies, herbs, sauces). An omelet is an envelope, once you make the envelope, ANYTHING can go inside. The omelet is to be cooked hot and fast, in less than 2 minutes.

The technique (“How-To-Make-an-Omelet”): Use a non-stick skillet (8 or 9″), put the butter (less than a TBS) in, and heat until the pan is VERY hot, too hot for frying or scrambling. Dump the blended egg and water into the skillet. It should sizzle. Wait a few seconds for “big bubbles” to begin to arise from the bottom, then tilt the skillet severely to one side, holding the mass of egg on the opposite side so it won’t fall out. Continue around the four sides, tilting, holding back the cooked eggs, and allowing the uncooked egg to flow toward the waiting, bare, hot skillet surface. Cook until there is no more uncooked (liquid) egg.

Point the handle of the skillet at your middle, and imagine a line through the skillet, dividing it in half. If you’re right-handed, put your cheese, bacon, onion, black olives, whatever . . . on the left side. Opposite for the lefties. Pick the spatula back up and fold one side over the other. Lay down the spatula, pick up a plate, and with a twist of the wrist, turn the omelet “upside down” onto the plate Garnish with sour cream, salsa, bacon curls, snipped herbs . . .

Do it within 2 minutes, if your ingredients are all ready, it can be done in 1 minute. If you forget the technique, call me at (573)874-3138!

What to put into an omelet, A-Z: Anchovies, Broccoli, Clams, Duck, Elderberries, Frankfurters, Goulash, Herbs, Ice Cream, Jelly, Kohlrabi, Lobster, Mushrooms, Noodles, Onions, Peas, Quince, Rice, Sausage, Turkey, Uruguayan Green Beans, Vegetables, Water Chestnuts, Xerophytes, Yogurt, Zucchini.

We talk about the “5 rules” when we do demonstrations. You don’t need them now, but here they are anyway:

1) Slick bottom/sloping sides

2) Two eggs and water

3) Hot, hot skillet!

4) Point the handle at your middle (after the omelet has cooked a ‘base’ with your help. Now fill the omelet with whatever, and fold one side over the other.

5) 60 seconds. Try to get it finished in 60 seconds, but anything under 2 minutes is OK.

Jo Manhart, Missouri Egg Council 573-874-3138

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.