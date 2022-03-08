Advertisement

Police arrest Springfield child care operator in death of infant

Deborah Lundstrom, 47, operated the home daycare.
Deborah Lundstrom, 47, operated the home daycare.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a Springfield child care operator following the death of an infant.

Deborah Lundstrom, 47, operated the home daycare. She faces charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, eight counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and operating a child care facility without a license.

On March 2, officers responded to the home on North Washington for a report of an infant not breathing. Officers performed CPR on the infant until first responders arrived. The eight-month-old child died at a Springfield hospital.

Investigators say Lundstrom left her home for approximately 12 minutes leaving all nine children unsupervised. Investigators say she placed the infant into a car seat before she left.

The Greene County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy. The cause of death remains under investigation.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.  You may also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

