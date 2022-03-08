Advertisement

Republic, Mo. man facing charges for sex crimes involving a child

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A Republic, Mo. man faces sex crime charges involving a child.

Benjamin Smith, 39, faces charges of molestation and statutory sodomy. Investigators say the incident happened in the last three years.

A doctor told investigators they noticed more than usual fluid inside the child’s abdomen during an appendectomy. The bright green fluid tested positive for gonorrhea. Investigators say Smith had tested positive for the same STD.

Investigators say Smith had access to the girl while she was alone. Detectives say the girl later admitted to investigators Smith had inappropriately touched her.

Investigators say they believe there is a second victim, a child who stayed the night with the girl at the home.

