Advertisement

‘Shrinkflation’ may be the reason your favorite products are getting smaller

Because of "shrinkflation," we are seeing everything getting smaller like slimmed down toilet...
Because of "shrinkflation," we are seeing everything getting smaller like slimmed down toilet paper, fewer cookies in a bag and even less hair conditioner in a bottle.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You know when you open a bag of chips and realize the bag is only about half full? You might start seeing more of that - and not just with chips.

People are seeing everything getting smaller, like slimmed down toilet paper, fewer cookies in a bag and even less hair conditioner in a bottle.

Retail industry experts say record levels of inflation are costing companies more to produce all sorts of items, so they can either raise prices or give you less.

This is called “shrinkflation.”

As frustrating as it is for consumers, hiking prices is a last resort for companies, because they know that buyers will notice and it could hit demand for their product.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge sentences former Branson entertainer in fraud scheme case
Much colder weather.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Plenty of clouds and still cool today
Customers ask to be contacted after cleaner fire
Fire at Springfield dry cleaners leaves customers without answers
Dessa Barton, 26, pleaded guilty to felony abuse or neglect of a child.
Judge sentences Stone County, Mo. mother for abusing son, keeping him in a cage
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri’s attorney general files lawsuit against Phelps County pool company

Latest News

This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, bottom right, joined by his lawyer William...
Jury convicts Texas man of storming Capitol with gun in 1st trial over Jan. 6 riot
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first...
Deion Sanders has 2 toes amputated after medical setback
Authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway...
18-wheeler carrying race cars involved in fatal crash in Gregg County
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing on...
Florida lawmakers send ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill to Gov. DeSantis