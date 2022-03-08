Southwest Missouri healthcare leaders reflect 2 years after state’s first COVID-19 case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday marks two years since the first case of COVID-19 appeared in Missouri.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reporting a daily average of 29 cases over the past week. That’s getting close to the lowest average of 16 that the community saw last May. Springfield hospitals reported 64 hospitalizations on Monday.

Despite cases continuing to drop, Mercy’s infectious disease physician Dr. Will Sistrunk says we aren’t out of the woods yet.

”It’s really a sobering moment to think about an illness that can do that type of thing over two years to a community,” Dr. Sistrunk says.

Over the last two years, Dr. Sistrunk and other physicians and nurses across southwest Missouri have learned to adapt and provide better care for patients. With that, comes better preparations for the future and any new coronavirus variants.

“We may begin to see more outbreaks of COVID-19 in the winter, similar to the flu,” Dr. Sistrunk says. “We just don’t know what the future is going to be for COVID-19.”

At Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, there are currently no COVID-19 patients. With that, comes some celebrations among nurses. Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Hanak says they’re trying to learn what “normal” means again.

“February brought us optimal staffing levels again and safe nurse to patient ratios,” Hanak says. “It has been a welcomed relief to not have to manage that high acuity and the stress of just finding a bed for the next patient who needs to be admitted.”

Hanak says it has also given nurses time to think and reflect on the trauma they’ve endured over the last two years. That’s led to more nurses reaching out for counseling.

“They have to start dealing with those emotions that they kind of packed away because we were in just a crisis,” Hanak says. “They just had to come to work. They just had to take care of these people.”

Hanak says as a rural healthcare system, CMH faced challenges different than the hospitals in Springfield.

“We truly had a bed capacity and space limitation,” Hanak says. “We truly only had an 8 bed ICU. We didn’t have floors or wings or departments that were just vacant with additional space. We were limited truly by capacity. That poses a different challenge when you can no longer transfer patients out because every hospital is full. It becomes every man for itself. Those rural healthcare organizations have to become overly innovative and make really hard decisions about elective procedure cases.”

Sheryl Bennett has been a nurse for 12 years. The last two of those have been working in the COVID-19 wing at Mercy. Bennett says although it does feel like a weight is being lifted, the nursing staff there isn’t celebrating just yet.

“Because we’ve dealt with COVID for so long, now we have kind of a mixed group of patients,” Bennett says. “It’s getting back to that balance of oh this is what it’s like to take care of non-COVID patients. It’s not having to isolate going into rooms. It’s kind of foreign to some of us and we have some brand new nurses that all they know is COVID so that’s a huge learning experience for them as well.”

Bennett is urging family members and patients to continue to be kind to the healthcare workers across southwest Missouri.

