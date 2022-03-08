Advertisement

Springfield truck drivers worry about rising diesel prices

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Local truck drivers say if prices continue on this trend we will see everything go up in price.

“You have to have the trucks to move it. And when you can’t afford to fuel your truck it slows down progress,“ Michael Davis, a Truck driver for Daniel Trucking.

For now, drivers are trying to be diligent in finding the best prices on the road. They are often delaying a fill-up until they hit the midwest.

”Last week I called when I was going into New Mexico, I called two or three truck stops to check the prices,” Larry Mount, a Daniel Trucking driver says.

The drivers say to fill their truck it’s costing close to $500 and the tractor-trailers get only about seven miles to the gallon. They say it’s certainly not sustainable.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge sentences former Branson entertainer in fraud scheme case
Highs return to the 50s Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and Warmer Wednesday
Deborah Lundstrom, 47, operated the home daycare.
Police arrest Springfield child care operator in death of infant
Customers ask to be contacted after cleaner fire
Fire at Springfield dry cleaners leaves customers without answers
Dessa Barton, 26, pleaded guilty to felony abuse or neglect of a child.
Judge sentences Stone County, Mo. mother for abusing son, keeping him in a cage

Latest News

Beginning with the 2022-23 school year, Ozark High School will be changing to a new education...
Ozark High School stressing more career-oriented education model starting next school year
Women in the Missouri Legislature discuss what being a woman in politics means to them.
International Women’s Day: Highlighting women in the Missouri Legislature
A Springfield attorney and his daughter are providing help to those in Ukraine.
Springfield attorney, his daughter helping victims of Ukraine attack
3 officers injured in gunfire exchange in Joplin, Mo.
Officer, suspect killed in exchange of gunfire in Joplin, Mo.; 2 other officers injured
3 officers, suspect shot in exchange of gunfire in Joplin, Mo.