Springfield truck drivers worry about rising diesel prices

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Local truck drivers say if prices continue on this trend we will see everything go up in price.

“You have to have the trucks to move it. And when you can’t afford to fuel your truck it slows down progress,“ Michael Davis, a Truck driver for Daniel Trucking.

For now, drivers are trying to be diligent in finding the best prices on the road. They are often delaying a fill-up until they hit the midwest.

”Last week I called when I was going into New Mexico, I called two or three truck stops to check the prices,” Larry Mount, a Daniel Trucking driver says.

The drivers say to fill their truck it’s costing close to $500 and the tractor-trailers get only about seven miles to the gallon. They say it’s certainly not sustainable.

