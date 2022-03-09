$5 million grant brings Ozark Empire Fairgrounds closer to building a new arena

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A $5 million dollar grant from the state of Missouri will go toward a long-awaited project at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in north Springfield.

The massive project on the grounds will replace the 60-year-old, 2,400 seat dirt-floored arena with a $15-million concrete-floored arena. It will hold up to 6,800 spectators. The fair board hopes to use it for a range of events from monster trucks and motorsports to volleyball and soccer tournaments, cheerleading competitions, and dog shows. There will also be a child education center in the lower level.

It’s a plan that was first unveiled to the public two years ago. But, construction hasn’t started yet.

“Engineering is going on right now,” says Ozark Empire Fairgrounds General Manager Aaron Owen. “Everything should go out to bid in April or May. And then if we’re fortunate enough to get the rest of our funding, we’ll start moving forward.”

Including the $5 million grant from the state, the fair board has raised just over $7 million. That leaves roughly $7 million that needs to be raised -- as long as the total project cost doesn’t change again.

“We’ve upped our budget there because the material has gone up... labor has gone up,” says Owen. “So, we originally were looking at $11.5 million. So we have changed that. We haven’t changed the design or the premise of where we’re going though. This grant is a huge piece of the puzzle to make it happen. But it’s all driven by economic impact. There will be a huge economic impact of tax dollars coming off of that. That basically turns around and pays it back over time.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.