Advertisement

$5 million grant brings Ozark Empire Fairgrounds closer to building a new arena

By Zachary Dodge
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A $5 million dollar grant from the state of Missouri will go toward a long-awaited project at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in north Springfield.

The massive project on the grounds will replace the 60-year-old, 2,400 seat dirt-floored arena with a $15-million concrete-floored arena. It will hold up to 6,800 spectators. The fair board hopes to use it for a range of events from monster trucks and motorsports to volleyball and soccer tournaments, cheerleading competitions, and dog shows. There will also be a child education center in the lower level.

It’s a plan that was first unveiled to the public two years ago. But, construction hasn’t started yet.

“Engineering is going on right now,” says Ozark Empire Fairgrounds General Manager Aaron Owen. “Everything should go out to bid in April or May. And then if we’re fortunate enough to get the rest of our funding, we’ll start moving forward.”

Including the $5 million grant from the state, the fair board has raised just over $7 million. That leaves roughly $7 million that needs to be raised -- as long as the total project cost doesn’t change again.

“We’ve upped our budget there because the material has gone up... labor has gone up,” says Owen. “So, we originally were looking at $11.5 million. So we have changed that. We haven’t changed the design or the premise of where we’re going though. This grant is a huge piece of the puzzle to make it happen. But it’s all driven by economic impact. There will be a huge economic impact of tax dollars coming off of that. That basically turns around and pays it back over time.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deborah Lundstrom, 47, operated the home daycare.
Police arrest Springfield child care operator for death of infant
3 officers injured in gunfire exchange in Joplin, Mo.
WATCH LIVE @ 9 a.m.: Officer, suspect killed in exchange of gunfire in Joplin, Mo.; 2 other officers injured
Thanks to sunshine, highs will warm around 10° over Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sun returns, for now
Dessa Barton, 26, pleaded guilty to felony abuse or neglect of a child.
Judge sentences Stone County, Mo. mother for abusing son, keeping him in a cage
A full embargo would be most effective if it included European allies, which are also desperate...
EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?

Latest News

Missouri House tries again for photo voter ID requirement
Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) reacts after hitting a basket against Tennessee during...
SEC loaded with quality teams hoping to bolster NCAA resumes
Inside the current arena at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.
$5 million grant brings Ozark Empire Fairgrounds closer to building a new arena
Deputies say Robert Forister led Christian County deputies on a pursuit Tuesday into Boone...
WANTED: Boone County, Ark. deputies searching for man wanted out of Christian County