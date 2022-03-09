Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

Springfield police say Alexis Grissom is on the run after pleading guilty to car theft and trespassing.
By Maria Neider
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Alexis Grissom, 24
Alexis Grissom, 24(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a fugitive connected to a stealing and trespassing case. Officers are searching for 24-year-old, Alexis Grissom. Police say she’s on the run after pleading guilty to car theft and trespassing in Greene County. A warrant has been issued for her arrest for failing to appear in court.

Grissom has the letters “R L” tattooed on her right hand near her thumb. She’s about 5′06″ tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Detectives say she could be connected to local burglaries, forgery, and fraud cases. Grissom is known to visit Christian County, and Arkansas.

If you’ve seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
