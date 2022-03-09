Driver suffers injuries in crash in Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police believe a driver suffered a possible medical condition leading to a crash in Republic on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the crash at State Highway MM and U.S. 60 around 4 p.m.

Investigators say the driver began hitting sings, running off the road east of James River Freeway. Police say the driver then drove into oncoming traffic, hitting a plumbing truck.

Emergency crews transported the driver to a Springfield hospital. Two inside a vehicle hit by the driver did not suffer any injuries.

