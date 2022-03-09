Advertisement

Driver suffers injuries in crash in Republic, Mo.

Officers responded to the crash at State Highway MM and U.S. 60 around 4 p.m.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police believe a driver suffered a possible medical condition leading to a crash in Republic on Wednesday.

Investigators say the driver began hitting sings, running off the road east of James River Freeway. Police say the driver then drove into oncoming traffic, hitting a plumbing truck.

Emergency crews transported the driver to a Springfield hospital. Two inside a vehicle hit by the driver did not suffer any injuries.

