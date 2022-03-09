International Women’s Day: Highlighting women in the Missouri Legislature

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - There are 51 women lawmakers in the Missouri Legislature, each coming from a different background. One thing they all have in common, they all want other little girls to know they can do it too.

”The way that you’re raised doesn’t define you,” said Republican State Senator Holly Thompson Rehder.

State Democratic Representative Betsy Fogle works in the Capitol to see women making a change.

”I felt it was so important that people see young women. This job is difficult because, for a lot of people, it’s a pay cut to come up here and serve their constituency and serve the state of Missouri. I know it was a pay cut for me,” said State Representative Fogle.

She says especially when talking about things relating to women, women need to be a part of the conversation.

”Women are the primary users of birth control, we can talk about it much more knowledgeably, we know how it impacts our bodies, we know what our options are in a way that men don’t,” said State Representative Fogle.

Republican State Representative Hannah Kelly calls it a privilege to serve every day in this building.

”I owe it to every conservative female out in the workplace today and back home, raising families and running farms and, and running businesses to into every female in general in the state of Missouri,” said State Representative Kelly.

The women also advised young women in Missouri.

“I hope that when little girls see me serving that they will know that they too can make a difference,” said State Representative Kelly.

“You’re the reason I’m here. I think it’s really important that we have people at the table making decisions that impact what you want to do in your life, that have walked that path,” said State Representative Fogle.

“Life isn’t easy. It’s not going to be easy. Don’t expect it to be easy. You have to fight for what you want, and do it,” said State Senator Rehder.

