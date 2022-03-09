Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol searching for 6-year-old missing Taney County boy

By Madison Horner
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KISSEE MILLS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol says it has not stopped the search for a Taney County boy who disappeared in late February.

The child disappeared in the afternoon hours of Feb. 18 near Slough Hollow Road south of Kissee Mills. As of Monday, continued search efforts by Missouri Highway Patrol troopers have not been successful. Sgt. Mike McClure with the Missouri Highway Patrol says troopers are not stopping the search, but they are scaling back resources at this time.

“Up to this point we have covered a good portion above the surface and below the surface from the reported point where the child went missing to the mouth of Beaver Creek,” Sgt. Mike McClure.

Sgt. McClure says troopers will watch the surface while using sonar to look below it. One boat crew will be on the water for the first part of the day and another crew in the evening shift before dark. Sgt. McClure says, unfortunately, delays in a search like this are not unusual, due to the time of year and size of the lake.

“Water temperatures at the beginning of this were upper 30 to low 40,” said Sgt. McClure. “Water conditions being moving, there’s a lot of variables and a lot of factors.”

Fisherman Ron Potter says he was at Beaver Creek Marina the day the search began. Potter says over the last few weeks he’s seen numerous agencies helping with the search. This week, he’s noticed things slowing down.

”Individuals standing around over at the point looking has dwindled down to nobody,” said Potter.

Potter says he and many others in the community are hopeful troopers find the missing boy. He says they are also holding strong to their faith.

”All my friends still talk about it,” Potter said. “Everybody’s still praying that closure will happen and one day it will.“

”That waiting period that nobody likes, we don’t like it,” Sgt. McClure said. “It’s not that we’re giving up and fortunately our technology has increased, but unfortunately it’s not necessarily helping us right now.”

Missouri Highway Patrol has not released a physical description or name of the child.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

