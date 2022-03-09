MoDOT prepared for another round of snow

JEFFERSON CITY (Edited News Release/KY3) – The first day of spring is less than two weeks away. But don’t say goodbye to winter just yet.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is predicting snow to begin in northern Missouri on Wednesday. It then tracks into the Ozarks on Thursday. Friday’s commute could be difficult for most parts of the state. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges drivers to be aware of changing road conditions both where they are and where they are going.

“The forecast is particularly tricky because it has been changing as we get closer to the storm,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety, and operations officer. “Most forecast models show the entire state being impacted by varying amounts of accumulation. Everyone should be prepared to drive in less-than-perfect road conditions for the next two days.”

Precipitation is expected to begin in the northwest part of the state Wednesday night into Thursday morning and move slowly to the southeast Thursday and Friday. MoDOT crews will begin around-the-clock operations as snow moves into the state and will continue until roads are in mostly cleared condition. Please slow down and be cautious of road crews and emergency vehicles and give them room to work.

Check current Missouri road conditions on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android phones. You can also find road conditions and warnings by following MoDOT on Facebook and Twitter or by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

