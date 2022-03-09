Mother shares red flags she didn’t see after Springfield babysitter arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield home daycare operator Deborah Lundstrom sits in jail Wednesday after police say an infant died in her care. Lundstrom faces charges in the baby’s death.

Police say the child was left in a car seat inside her bedroom while she left to pick up her son from school. Investigators say six other kids in her care stayed care strapped in car seats and two others free to roam the room.

Parents of those children under Lundstrom’s care stepped forward. They tell KY3 they didn’t know this was happening. They knew Lundstrom to be safe. They trusted her.

“It is so heart-shattering that anyone could do this to any children,” Savannah Banks, the mother of a two-year-old in her care says. “It’s very eye-opening. I will never put my child in a position like that again.”

Banks says her son was one of the ones strapped in and left alone. He isn’t old enough to tell her what he’s seen and it’s something she is now dealing with herself.

“I don’t know how long he’s been going through any of that. All I can do is hold him tighter” Banks says.

Banks says they were told Lundstrom was only caring for six kids at once. She knew Lundstrom picked up her son from school but was told they would take her minivan to do so. Police say Lundstrom admitted she would leave them at home while she went to pick up her son half of the time.

“My heart hurts for all the other moms that had to go through any of that,” said Banks. “And the mom who lost her baby.”

Banks says she is connecting with other mothers who were using the at-home care service.

