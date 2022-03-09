Advertisement

Police identify Joplin Police Dept. officer killed in the line of duty; suspect identified

Corporal Ben Cooper/Joplin Police Dept.
Corporal Ben Cooper/Joplin Police Dept.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified an officer killed in the line of duty in Joplin on Tuesday.

Corporal Ben Cooper died in an exchange of gunfire near Rangeline Road and Fourth Street. The suspect in the shooting died. Police identified the suspect as Anthony R. Felix, 40, of Joplin.

Two other Joplin officers remain hospitalized. Investigators say one is in critical condition and the other is in serious but stable condition.

The officers responded to a disturbance about 1:30 p.m. outside a store at the Northpark Crossing shopping center. Investigators say two officers exchanged gunfire. Investigators say Felix stole a police car and fled before wrecking the car and fleeing on foot. Officers chased him to a street near an apartment complex and residential area in central Joplin. That is where another officer and Felix were struck by gunfire. Police say a third scene was involved in the investigation.

Police say it has been decades since the last officer died in the line of duty.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

