SPONSORED: The Place-Missouri Wind and Solar: Wind Turbines

Wind turbines can help generate power for your home when solar panels do not
The professionals at Missouri Wind and Solar discuss wind turbines and talk about how they could help benefit your alternative energy system
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Place photographer Mason Seidel is at Missouri Wind and Solar to talk about wind turbines and discuss how adding wind power to your solar power system could help benefit you.

