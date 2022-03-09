SPONSORED: The Place-Missouri Wind and Solar: Wind Turbines
Wind turbines can help generate power for your home when solar panels do not
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Place photographer Mason Seidel is at Missouri Wind and Solar to talk about wind turbines and discuss how adding wind power to your solar power system could help benefit you.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.