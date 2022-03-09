Springfield attorney, his daughter helping victims of Ukraine attack

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield attorney and his daughter are assisting those in Ukraine.

Tim Hayes with Bishop and Hayes Law Firm is involved with several volunteer groups, including Warrior’s Journey. The group provides war zone relief. Hayes recently returned from Ukraine after teaching combat lifesaver training and emergency medicine training. He also handed out food and supplies.

“We do feel God’s called us to work in this,” said Tim Hayes.

While Tim is back in the states, his daughter Maddie Hayes just arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday. She is a nurse.

“We’re going to set it up tomorrow,” said Maddie Hayes. “(We are) training people on tourniquets, wound care.”

Maddie is a traveling nurse in Arizona. She knew she had to help those in Ukraine. This isn’t her first time working on the front lines either.

“I worked at a casualty collection point in Mosul,” said Maddie Hayes. “I went to Burma with FBR and worked in their jungle clinic there. I worked in the Al-Hawl camp in the international orphan section. So that’s the camp in Syria where they basically put all the ISIS wives and children.”

Both Tim and his wife are proud of their daughter.

“We hope that God will keep her protected, but we believe that she’s where he wants her to be,” said Tim Hayes.

Maddie said she’s ready to help those in need.

“I’ll be a little nervous if I see a lot of casualties and stuff,” said Maddie Hayes. “I just have peace that this is where I’m supposed to be and that God’s gonna be with us and just guide us through this.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.