Advertisement

WANTED: Boone County, Ark. deputies searching for man wanted out of Christian County

Deputies say Robert Forister led Christian County deputies on a pursuit Tuesday into Boone...
Deputies say Robert Forister led Christian County deputies on a pursuit Tuesday into Boone County.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office patrolled an area near Bergman searching for a man considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies say Robert Forister led Christian County deputies on a pursuit Tuesday into Boone County. The pursuit ended off of York Drive. Deputies say Forister then took off on foot, escaping capture.

Forister wore blue jeans, a white shirt, and a black leather-type coat. Investigators say do not approach him. They ask residents not to leave their keys in their vehicles and make sure their houses and outbuildings are locked.

If you see him call 911.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deborah Lundstrom, 47, operated the home daycare.
Police arrest Springfield child care operator for death of infant
3 officers injured in gunfire exchange in Joplin, Mo.
WATCH LIVE @ 9 a.m.: Officer, suspect killed in exchange of gunfire in Joplin, Mo.; 2 other officers injured
Thanks to sunshine, highs will warm around 10° over Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sun returns, for now
Dessa Barton, 26, pleaded guilty to felony abuse or neglect of a child.
Judge sentences Stone County, Mo. mother for abusing son, keeping him in a cage
A full embargo would be most effective if it included European allies, which are also desperate...
EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?

Latest News

Missouri House tries again for photo voter ID requirement
Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) reacts after hitting a basket against Tennessee during...
SEC loaded with quality teams hoping to bolster NCAA resumes
Inside the current arena at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.
$5 million grant brings Ozark Empire Fairgrounds closer to building a new arena
Inside the current arena at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.
$5 million grant brings Ozark Empire Fairgrounds closer to building a new arena