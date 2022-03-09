WANTED: Boone County, Ark. deputies searching for man wanted out of Christian County

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office patrolled an area near Bergman searching for a man considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies say Robert Forister led Christian County deputies on a pursuit Tuesday into Boone County. The pursuit ended off of York Drive. Deputies say Forister then took off on foot, escaping capture.

Forister wore blue jeans, a white shirt, and a black leather-type coat. Investigators say do not approach him. They ask residents not to leave their keys in their vehicles and make sure their houses and outbuildings are locked.

If you see him call 911.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.