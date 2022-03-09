ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri attorney general files charges against Laclede County car salesman

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced charges against a Laclede County car salesman accused of deceptive practices.

Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, Mo. faces thirteen violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act in relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales.

Investigators say Hill falsely promised consumers they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely.

Attorney General Schmitt encourages Missourians who believe they may be the victim of consumer fraud to file a complaint with his office online, by calling the Office’s Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222, or by mailing a complaint to Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Consumer Complaint Unit, P.O. Box 899, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102.

